Indians' Jose Ramirez: Day off against Rangers
Ramirez is not in the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez will head to the bench for a rare day off following 14 straight starts, including three straight multi-hit games. Erik Gonzalez will start at third base and bat ninth. Over 28 games this season, Ramirez is hitting .270/.352/.514 with seven home runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases.
