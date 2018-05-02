Indians' Jose Ramirez: Dealing with groin soreness
Ramirez is stationed on the bench for Wednesday's game due to mild right groin/hip soreness, but he should be ready to go for Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez likely could've played Wednesday, but he wanted to give his third baseman the day off with five games coming up in the next four days. Expect to see Ramirez back in the starting nine at third base for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.
