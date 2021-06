Ramirez was diagnosed with a left foot contusion after leaving Friday's game against the Pirates, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez immediately limped off the field after he was hit by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. If the 28-year-old misses any additional time, Yu Chang and Ernie Clement could see increased at-bats.