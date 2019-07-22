Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drills 10th homer

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Ramirez delivered a solo homer in the sixth inning to give his club a 3-2 lead, and the Indians wouldn't look back. The 26-year-old third baseman has collected a base knock in nine of his last 10 contests, going 14-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over that stretch.

