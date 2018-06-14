Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drills homer in win

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox on Thursday.

Ramirez remains among league leaders in home runs, hitting his 20th of the season Thursday. The 25-year-old third baseman is on base to crush his career-high 29 home runs hit last season. On top of that, Ramirez has 46 RBI and a .292/.384/.611 slash line so far in 2018.