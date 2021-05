Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez got Cleveland on the board with a two-run single in the third inning. He then tacked on an insurance run with his solo shot in the eighth. The 28-year-old switch-hitter now has hits in 13 of his last 14 games with five homers and 11 RBI during that span.