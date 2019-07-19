Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drives in three versus Tigers

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez put his club ahead with a two-run home run in the sixth inning and tacked on an insurance run with an RBI groundout in the eighth. He has been extremely productive of late and seems to be rediscovering his form from the start of 2018. Ramirez is now hitting .366 over his last 10 games, adding three home runs, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases.

