Indians' Jose Ramirez: Drives in three vs. Reds
Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two runs scored Monday against Cincinnati.
Ramirez plated a pair in the third inning after launching his 35th homer of the season. He also tacked on an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single to left field. The 25-year-old third baseman continues to impress in 2018, as he's batting .301 with 87 RBI and 27 stolen bases through 116 contests.
