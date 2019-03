Ramirez exited Friday's game against the Dodgers after being hit by a pitch on the top of his foot, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Johnson came on to pinch run for Ramirez, who was likely removed for precautionary reasons. The third baseman should be considered day-to-day for now. Ramirez struck out in his only other trip to the plate Friday; he's now 2-for-10 with a homer and four RBI through five spring appearances.