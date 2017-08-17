Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits after HBP
Ramirez was lifted from Thursday's game against the Twins after being hit in the right forearm area by a pitch, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez was in obvious pain after getting plunked in the second inning, and he was subsequently replaced by Giovanny Urshela on the basepaths. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but he was seen joking with teammates on his way to the trainers room, so hopefully it isn't anything more than a bruise. More should be known following the conclusion of Thursday's doubleheader.
