Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits with finger laceration

Ramirez exited Tuesday's spring game with a left middle finger laceration, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Ramirez apparently suffered the injury in the dugout during the first inning and was subsequently replaced by Erik Gonzalez prior to the second frame. The Indians are currently listing him as day-to-day, but with Opening Day on Thursday, this will be something to keep an eye on. More should be known about the situation following the conclusion of Tuesday's game.