Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits with finger laceration
Ramirez exited Tuesday's spring game with a left middle finger laceration, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Ramirez apparently suffered the injury in the dugout during the first inning and was subsequently replaced by Erik Gonzalez prior to the second frame. The Indians are currently listing him as day-to-day, but with Opening Day on Thursday, this will be something to keep an eye on. More should be known about the situation following the conclusion of Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Returns to lineup•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Scheduled to play Monday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Lifted for precautionary reasons•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Exits with athletic trainer•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: May open season at 2B•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Perfect at plate in big win Friday•
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.