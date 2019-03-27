Indians' Jose Ramirez: Expected back for Opening Day
Manager Terry Francona said that he expects Ramirez (knee) will be ready to play Thursday in the Indians' Opening Day game against the Twins, the Associated Press reports.
Ramirez looked like he could be a candidate for the injured list after he was carted off the field in an exhibition game Sunday when he fouled a ball off his left knee. Fortunately for Ramirez, follow-up tests revealed that he was dealing with nothing more than a bruise, so after getting a few days off to rest, the 26-year-old looks like he'll be fine. Ramirez is slated to work out for the Indians on Wednesday, after which Francona could confirm the third baseman's availability for the opener.
