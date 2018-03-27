Indians' Jose Ramirez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day

Manager Terry Francona said Ramirez (finger) is expected to be in the Indians' Opening Day lineup, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez cut his finger on a metal bat rack in the dugout during Tuesday's spring game, prompting his removal in the second inning. Fortunately, the issue isn't anything serious and his removal was deemed precautionary, with Francona adding that Ramirez could have played through the issue if necessary. Look for him to reclaim his spot at the hot corner for Thursday's Opening Day showdown against the Mariners.