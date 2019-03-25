Indians' Jose Ramirez: Feeling better
Ramirez (knee) fielded ground balls Monday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
According to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, manager Terry Francona said Ramirez is feeling better after fouling a ball off his knee during Sunday's game against the White Sox. The skipper also noted that the third baseman's presence on the field Monday bodes well for his status for Thursday's season-opener against the Twins, though he wouldn't commit to anything. Ramirez should be considered day-to-day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Marlins SP have Fantasy appeal
The Marlins again figure to be an afterthought in the Fantasy world, but their young starting...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...