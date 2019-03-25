Indians' Jose Ramirez: Feeling better

Ramirez (knee) fielded ground balls Monday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

According to Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, manager Terry Francona said Ramirez is feeling better after fouling a ball off his knee during Sunday's game against the White Sox. The skipper also noted that the third baseman's presence on the field Monday bodes well for his status for Thursday's season-opener against the Twins, though he wouldn't commit to anything. Ramirez should be considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...