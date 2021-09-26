Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the White Sox.

His first-inning two-run homer set the tone in a game Cleveland dominated. Ramirez added an RBI single in the sixth, stole second and scored on a Bobby Bradley sacrifice fly. With a .911 OPS, 36 homers, 26 stolen bases, 99 RBI and 107 runs scored, Ramirez has enjoyed a highly productive 2021. He'll bat third as the designated hitter for Sunday's series finale against the Pale Hose.