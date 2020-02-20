Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: 'Fine' after being hit by pitch

Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez is "fine" after he was hit by a pitch on the foot during batting practice Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cleveland fans can breathe a sigh of relief as it appears Ramirez avoided any kind of serious injury. He was hit by a Cam Hill pitch and was seen hobbling off the field. The Indians kick off Cactus League play Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories