Indians' Jose Ramirez: 'Fine' after being hit by pitch
Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez is "fine" after he was hit by a pitch on the foot during batting practice Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Cleveland fans can breathe a sigh of relief as it appears Ramirez avoided any kind of serious injury. He was hit by a Cam Hill pitch and was seen hobbling off the field. The Indians kick off Cactus League play Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...