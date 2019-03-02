Indians' Jose Ramirez: Fine after HBP

Manager Terry Francona said Ramirez (foot) is fine after getting hit by a pitch during Friday's game against the Dodgers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Francona added that he didn't think it made much sense to leave Ramirez in after the third baseman was hit on the top of his foot by a breaking ball. He should be considered day-to-day for now; the Indians may give him some time off as precaution, but it doesn't sound like Ramirez will be sidelined for long, if at all.

