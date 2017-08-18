Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Forearm feeling better

Ramirez (forearm) took batting practice Friday and was withheld from the lineup as a precautionary measure, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez could be used off the bench Friday, but may receive the entire night off to ensure that he doesn't aggravate his forearm injury. However, owners should look for him to return to the lineup in the coming days.

