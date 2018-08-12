Indians' Jose Ramirez: Gets day off Sunday

Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

Ramirez hasn't gotten a day off since early May, so he'll get some time to rest during Sunday's series finale. He continues to scorch the league with across-the-board production, producing an 1.117 OPS with five stolen bases over the past 14 games. Erik Gonzalez will log a start at the hot corner in his stead.

