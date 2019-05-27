Indians' Jose Ramirez: Gets rare off day

Ramirez is not starting Monday against the Red Sox, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez hits the bench for just the second time all season. He's improved a bit after posting a .557 OPS through the end of April, but his .635 OPS in the month of May remains nowhere close to expectations. Mike Freeman starts at third base in his absence.

