Ramirez won't start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit and will go to the hospital to have his face evaluated, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Manager Terry Francona said that Ramirez is expected to be "fine" after fouling a pitch off his face during Game 1 of the twin bill.

Ramirez was initially able to remain in the game after he fouled a pitch off his cheek in the fifth inning. He was later replaced by Owen Miller in the top of the seventh, but it sounds like that was mainly a precautionary move with Cleveland trailing 7-4. Ramirez won't start Game 2 as he gets evaluated by doctors, but based on Francona's initial update, he doesn't appear likely to face an extended absence.