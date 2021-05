Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Ramirez launched his ninth long ball of the season off Jakob Junis, and the slugging third baseman has connected five of his nine homers over his last nine games. He's hitting .354 while recording at least one knock in all but one of those appearances during that aforementioned nine-game span.