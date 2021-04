Ramirez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Ramirez was a synonym of offense for the Indians during Wednesday's win, as he plated the team's four runs after going deep twice -- he launched a pair of two-run shots, his first two of the campaign, in the sixth and eighth innings. Ramirez has hit safely in each of his first five appearances this season and has recorded two multi-hit games to date.