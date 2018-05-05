Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard again Friday
Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees.
It's his ninth homer of the season and second in as many days. The red-hot Ramirez also has five multi-hit performances in his last six contests, boosting his slash line to .293/.383/.577.
