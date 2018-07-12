Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard twice in win over Reds

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 19-4 rout of the Reds.

He did all his damage early, putting the first two runs of the game on the board with his first homer, then capping a massive nine-run third inning with his 27th home run of the season. The performance tied Albert Belle's team record for homers before the All-Star break, and Ramirez will have four more games yet to pad his total further.