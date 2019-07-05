Indians' Jose Ramirez: Goes yard twice
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs and a strikeout in Thursday's win over the Royals.
The homers were Nos. 6 and 7 for Ramirez on the season. It marked his first multi-homer game since July 30, 2018, as noted by Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Ramirez has had a pretty miserable last calendar year, but he's showing signs of life with a .288/.360/.530 line, three homers, two steals and 4.0 percent K-rate in his last 17 games. For now, he remains in the five hole for Cleveland.
