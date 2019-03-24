Indians' Jose Ramirez: Heading for X-rays

Ramirez was diagnosed with a left knee bruise after leaving Sunday's exhibition game and will undergo X-rays, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ramirez was carted off the field Sunday after fouling a ball off his left knee, and appeared to be in a significant amount of pain. The 26-year-old's status for the season opener Thursday is now in jeopardy while the severity of the injury is determined. The Indians' infield is already depleted as Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis are sidelined with calf strains.

