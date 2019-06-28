Indians' Jose Ramirez: Heading to paternity list

Ramirez was placed on the paternity list Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez will take the weekend to attend the birth of his child, while Yu Chang was called up from Triple-A Columbus and will start at third base Friday. Ramirez can spend up to three days on the paternity list and figures to rejoin the Indians Tuesday at Kansas City.

