Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits another homer

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 loss against the Yankees on Friday.

While his teammates combined for just one hit, Ramirez recorded two extra-base hits, including his third homer in two days. Since the All-Star break, Ramirez is batting .333 with 30 extra-base hits, including 13 home runs, 39 RBI and 26 runs in 138 at-bats. That's brought his overall numbers up to a respectable level after a horrific first half. Ramirez is batting .253 with 20 homers, 74 RBI, 65 runs and 24 steals in 455 at-bats this season.