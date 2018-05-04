Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits eighth home run

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Ramirez hit his eighth home run of the season as part of a nine- run fifth inning for the Indians. His slow start to the season is a distant memory, as he has four multi-hit performances in his past five games. He is now hitting .277/.372/.538 in 119 at-bats.