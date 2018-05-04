Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits eighth home run
Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Ramirez hit his eighth home run of the season as part of a nine- run fifth inning for the Indians. His slow start to the season is a distant memory, as he has four multi-hit performances in his past five games. He is now hitting .277/.372/.538 in 119 at-bats.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Dealing with groin soreness•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Day off against Rangers•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues to bounce back after slow start•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two more home runs Sunday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cracks fifth homer Saturday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...