Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two more home runs Sunday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk and two home runs in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Orioles.

Coming off Saturday's 3-for-4 performance in which he hit a solo shot, Ramirez didn't show any signs of slowing down Sunday. He hit his sixth and seventh home runs of the year and collected three RBI while scoring twice. Through 19 games, Ramirez is hitting .236/.353/.528 and has stolen two bases.