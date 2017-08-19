Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hitting third Saturday
Ramirez (forearm) is starting at third base and hitting third Saturday against the Royals, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.
He missed two games after getting hit in the arm by a pitch, but is back in his typical spot against lefty Jason Vargas. Ramirez established himself as one of the best hitters in the American League in the first half, but he is in a bit of a prolonged funk, hitting .242/.293/.355 with one home run and two steals in 124 at-bats since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...