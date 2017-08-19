Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hitting third Saturday

Ramirez (forearm) is starting at third base and hitting third Saturday against the Royals, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

He missed two games after getting hit in the arm by a pitch, but is back in his typical spot against lefty Jason Vargas. Ramirez established himself as one of the best hitters in the American League in the first half, but he is in a bit of a prolonged funk, hitting .242/.293/.355 with one home run and two steals in 124 at-bats since the All-Star break.