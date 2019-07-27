Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homers again in win

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

His sixth-inning blast ended up providing the winning runs for Cleveland after a late spark of offense from Kansas City. Ramirez is finally looking like his old self, slashing .345/.367/.702 through 20 games in July with seven homers, four steals, 19 runs and 21 RBI.