Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional RBI during Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Twins.

The 28-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests and has a modest six-game hit streak. Ramirez has a .259/.333/.543 slash line with six home runs, three doubles, four stolen bases, 12 RBI and 12 runs through 22 games this season.