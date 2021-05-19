Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Ramirez opened up the scoring in a five-run first inning with a two-run blast off Andrew Heaney for his 12th homer of the year. The 28-year-old has historically been a player who starts off slow and finds his groove as the season goes on but he's been very solid through the first six weeks of the season with a slash line of .264/.349/.583. His 12 long balls are tied for second in baseball as he's also got 27 runs scored, 25 RBI, four stolen bases and an 18:21 BB:K.