Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Cardinals.

Ramirez took Carlos Martinez deep for a three-run home run in the third inning. He added a first-inning RBI on a ground out and he scored in the ninth inning after hitting a double. The 28-year-old is slashing .271/.353/.546 and leads Cleveland with 14 long balls and 35 RBI. He also has six stolen bases this season.