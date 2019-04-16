Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, steals two bags

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Mariners.

It took longer than expected, but Ramirez finally knocked his first home run of 2019 as well as his fourth and fifth stolen bases. He still has just nine hits in 60 at-bats this season, but Monday might've been what he needed to break the slump.