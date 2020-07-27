Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Royals.

After struggling in 2019, Ramirez provided a boost to his numbers early this season as he took part in Cleveland's strong showing on offense Sunday. In addition to home runs in the fourth and sixth innings, Ramirez scored two additional times as all but one of the members of the starting lineup recorded hits. The 27-year-old has gone 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits to begin the season.