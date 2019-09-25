Indians' Jose Ramirez: Huge night in return from IL

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the White Sox.

Out since Aug. 24 due to a broken hand, Ramirez immediately made up for lost time in his return to the lineup, slugging a grand slam off Carson Fulmer in the first inning before adding a three-run blast off Hector Santiago in the third. Cleveland is a half-game back of a wild-card spot and four games behind Minnesota in the AL Central, but getting Ramirez back could provide just the boost the team needs to make the postseason. On the year, the 27-year-old is slashing .256/.327/.477 with 22 homers, 24 steals, 67 runs and 82 RBI through 127 games.