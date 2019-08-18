Indians' Jose Ramirez: Idle for series finale

Ramirez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Ramirez isn't believed to have sustained an injury coming out of Saturday's 6-5 loss, so he'll likely just be getting a maintenance day as he checks out of the lineup for the first time since July 29. Mike Freeman will fill at third base for Ramirez, who is batting a scorching .328/.380/.750 through 17 games in August.