Indians' Jose Ramirez: In Opening Day lineup

Ramirez (knee) will start at third base and bat second Thursday in the Indians' Opening Day game against the Twins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez suffered a major scare Sunday when he was carted off the field in an exhibition game after fouling a ball off his knee, but he was fortunate to escape with nothing more than a contusion. After testing out his knee with fielding drills over the past few days, he'll be able to man his usual spot at third base rather than having to slot in as the Tribe's designated hitter. Those who invested an early draft selection in Ramirez can rest easy and insert him into fantasy lineups without any reservations this week.