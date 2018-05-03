Indians' Jose Ramirez: In Thursday's lineup

Ramirez (groin) will play third base and bat third in the order against Toronto in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez received a day off Wednesday in order to get some rest while dealing with mild right groin/hip soreness. Manager Terry Francona implied that Ramirez could've played during Wednesday's game against Texas, so expect the 25-year-old to be fully operational moving forward.