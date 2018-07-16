Indians' Jose Ramirez: Joins 25-20 club
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run Sunday in the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees.
Ramirez enters the All-Star break with 29 home runs and 20 steals, clinching the first 20-20 campaign of his career. He became only the fifth player in MLB history to tally 25 homers and 20 stolen bases in the first half, joining a select group that includes Bobby Bonds, Eric Davis, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...