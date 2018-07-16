Indians' Jose Ramirez: Joins 25-20 club

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run Sunday in the Indians' 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Ramirez enters the All-Star break with 29 home runs and 20 steals, clinching the first 20-20 campaign of his career. He became only the fifth player in MLB history to tally 25 homers and 20 stolen bases in the first half, joining a select group that includes Bobby Bonds, Eric Davis, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano.