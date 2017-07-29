Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 18th homer Friday
Ramirez went 4-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.
It's his 18th homer of the year but first since the All-Star break, breaking him out of a .212 (11-for-52) funk since his appearance in the Midsummer Classic. Despite the slump, Ramirez is still well on pace for career highs in just about every offensive category this season except steals.
