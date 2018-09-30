Indians' Jose Ramirez: Launches 39th homer

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Royals.

The switch hitter is now just one homer shy of his first 40-HR campaign, having already topped the century mark in RBI for the first time with 106. Ramirez's .274 batting average is actually his lowest mark since he became a regular starter in 2016, but it's the only relative blemish on an otherwise MVP-caliber season.