Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.
His one hit was as clutch as it gets. After Chicago broke open a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the 10th, Ramirez crushed a 98 mph fastball from Jose Ruiz to right-center field for a walkoff homer that clinched a playoff spot for his club. Ramirez has now gone yard in three straight games and has eight long balls in his last 11 contests, hitting .444 (20-for-45) over that blistering stretch with 18 RBI as he makes a late push for AL MVP consideration.