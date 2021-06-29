Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-5 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez had a season-high five RBI in Monday's beatdown over the Tigers. He brought a run home in the first on an RBI groundout and had his biggest hit of the night in the fourth when he connected on a first-pitch fastball and sent it over the wall in right for a three-run homer. The 28-year-old then doubled and scored in the sixth and singled home a run in the seventh. Ramirez is slashing .264/.347/.528 with 17 homers, 49 RBI, 52 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 31:38 BB:K over 303 plate appearances. His averages are all down from 2020 and his OPS is more than 100 points off last year's, but he still is producing solid numbers and remains on of the top players in the American League and one of the top third basemen in baseball.