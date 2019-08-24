Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves with apparent injury
Ramirez exited Saturday's game against the Royals with an apparent right wrist injury, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ramirez appeared to suffer the injury on a swing during the first inning and was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Indians could play things safe and keep him out of the lineup Sunday since there's a scheduled off day to follow Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...