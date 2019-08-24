Indians' Jose Ramirez: Leaves with apparent injury

Ramirez exited Saturday's game against the Royals with an apparent right wrist injury, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ramirez appeared to suffer the injury on a swing during the first inning and was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the Indians could play things safe and keep him out of the lineup Sunday since there's a scheduled off day to follow Monday.

