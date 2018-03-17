Indians' Jose Ramirez: Lifted for precautionary reasons
Ramirez was lifted from Saturday's Cactus League game with a right ankle contusion, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Ramirez picked up the injury during Saturday's game against the Cubs after being struck on the ankle by a throw from the catcher. Fortunately, the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as the Indians say he was lifted for precautionary reasons. Consider him day-to-day for now; Ramirez might get some time off as Cleveland plays it safe with him, but at this point it doesn't sound like this issue will jeopardize his availability for the start of the season.
