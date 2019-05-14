Indians' Jose Ramirez: Lifts fourth homer

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 9-0 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Ramirez's sixth-inning shot off Josh Osich was the second of back-to-back homers and raised Cleveland's lead to 8-0. Even so, the 26-year-old is just 11-for-49 in May with two home runs and three RBI and has just a .195/.290/.312 slash line for the season.